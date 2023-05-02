Putin's press secretary claims US knows nothing about Russia's losses at war

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president, has said that the United States has no reliable information about Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Quote from Peskov: "They [the numbers – ed.] are taken from absolutely nowhere. Washington is not in a position to give any correct figures, they do not have such data at their disposal, and this is how it should be treated. We should focus only on the numbers shared by the Russian Ministry of Defence in a timely manner."

Background:

Earlier, various media outlets, citing the statement of the White House National Security Spokesperson John Kirby, reported that over the past 5 months, Russia had lost more than 100,000 soldiers on the Bakhmut front and other regions of Ukraine, including more than 20,000 killed in battle.

