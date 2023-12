An explosion rocked the city of Zaporizhzhia while an air-raid warning was issued in the oblast.

Source: Suspilne news outlet

Details: Suspilne reported an explosion at 15:32, Kyiv time.

An air-raid warning was issued throughout the city and the oblast at 15:31.

