Ukraine's parliament terminates treaty about financial cooperation with Syria

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the country's parliament, has terminated the treaty between the governments of Syria and Ukraine about trade, economic and technical cooperation on 2 May.

Source: Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers representative in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, on Telegram

The bill introduced by the government was supported by 268 members of the Ukrainian Parliament.

The treaty has been suspended due to a fundamental change in the situation, specifically in connection with the Syrian Arabic Republic supporting the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine and the rupture of diplomatic relations with Syria.

The treaty was signed on 21 April 2002 in the city of Damask and ratified in February 2003.

Background: The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine agreed that the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine should consider implementation of sanctions against Syria during the meeting on Friday, 7 April.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





