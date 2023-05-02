Zelenskyy holds military cabinet with key commanders

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the military cabinet on Tuesday, gathering key military commanders and those responsible for Ukraine's defence.

Source: Zelenskyy’s nightly speech

Details: Zelenskyy has said that this work is closed for the public and its details are not revealed, but just like the meetings of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the military cabinet works to synchronise the most important defensive actions and operations of the Ukrainian army.

Background: Zelenskyy last held a military cabinet on 13 April. They discussed issues related to the management of the contact line, ensuring Ukraine's actions, and protecting the state from Russian terror.

