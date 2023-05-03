All Sections
Attacks on Sumy region: 110 strikes within one day, causing destruction

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 02:33
DESTRUCTION IN SUMY OBLAST. STOCK PHOTO BY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

The Russian occupiers carried out 19 attacks on border hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Sumy Oblast on 2 May, with 112 explosions recorded causing extensive damage.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russians carried out an airstrike (seven explosions) on the town of Seredyna-Buda. As a result of the bombardment, an educational institution, eight private residential buildings, two apartment buildings, a shop and a power line were damaged. Artillery was also fired at the territory of the hromada (12 explosions).

In Yunakivka hromada, there was shelling from tubed artillery (five explosions). As a result of the shelling, territory and buildings belonging to one of the agricultural businesses were damaged. The Russian soldiers also fired from mortars (three explosions), and two VOG grenades were dropped from a Russian UAV. A car was damaged.

Five explosions from mortars were recorded in Vorozhba hromada.

There was mortar fire (six explosions) in Velyka Pysarivka hromada. A shop and a private residential building were damaged as a result of the bombardment.

Artillery shelling (16 explosions) was recorded in Hlukhiv hromada. Premises belonging to a business were damaged as a result of one of the strikes.

The Russians shelled Znob-Novhorodske hromada with tubed artillery (16 explosions), with the shelling causing damage to a farm and a sawmill.

Russian soldiers dropped 12 mortar bomblets on the territory of Bilopillia hromada.

Myropillia hromada was fired on using mortars, and there were 18 explosions.

Russian forces fired from mortars on Nova Sloboda hromada (one explosion).

The Russians dropped seven mine bomblets on the territory of Shalyhyne hromada.

The territory of Esman hromada was shelled with tubed artillery (two explosions).

