All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia tries to present any of its actions as delaying Ukraine's counter-offensive – ISW

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 3 May 2023, 04:41
Russia tries to present any of its actions as delaying Ukraine's counter-offensive – ISW
RUSSIAN MILITARY, PHOTO FROM AFP GETTY IMAGES

The response to the alleged attack on the car carrying Major General Ihor Tantsiura, Commander of the Territorial Defence Forces of Ukraine, suggests that Russia is trying to present any of its operations as delaying Ukraine's potential counter-offensive, analysts at the Institute for War Studies (ISW) believe.

Source: ISW report

Details: Yevgeny Prigozhin, financier of the Wagner Private Military Company, said that the PMC had attacked a Ukrainian armoured vehicle carrying Tantsiura on its way to the city of Bakhmut on 2 May. He posted a video of the alleged attack.

Advertisement:

In particular, Denys Zelinskyi, Territorial Defence Spokesman, challenged Prigozhin's statement saying that everyone was "safe and sound".

The institute's analysts note that Russian military journalists widely circulated Prigozhin's statement and presented it as an information victory.

As the ISW report stated, one well-known Russian blogger claimed that Tantsiura had been ordered to deploy backup to Bakhmut and prepare Ukrainian forces to launch counterattacks in the area.

The institute believes this presentation of information highlighted the Russian strike as an operationally important event that delayed potential future Ukrainian counter-offensive actions.

The ISW also recalled that earlier Russian pro-war bloggers claimed that the strike on the city of Pavlohrad on 1 May affected a critical Ukrainian logistics and stockpiling centre and suggested that the strike would delay the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: