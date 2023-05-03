All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia tries to present any of its actions as delaying Ukraine's counter-offensive – ISW

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 3 May 2023, 04:41
Russia tries to present any of its actions as delaying Ukraine's counter-offensive – ISW
RUSSIAN MILITARY, PHOTO FROM AFP GETTY IMAGES

The response to the alleged attack on the car carrying Major General Ihor Tantsiura, Commander of the Territorial Defence Forces of Ukraine, suggests that Russia is trying to present any of its operations as delaying Ukraine's potential counter-offensive, analysts at the Institute for War Studies (ISW) believe.

Source: ISW report

Details: Yevgeny Prigozhin, financier of the Wagner Private Military Company, said that the PMC had attacked a Ukrainian armoured vehicle carrying Tantsiura on its way to the city of Bakhmut on 2 May. He posted a video of the alleged attack.

In particular, Denys Zelinskyi, Territorial Defence Spokesman, challenged Prigozhin's statement saying that everyone was "safe and sound".

The institute's analysts note that Russian military journalists widely circulated Prigozhin's statement and presented it as an information victory.

As the ISW report stated, one well-known Russian blogger claimed that Tantsiura had been ordered to deploy backup to Bakhmut and prepare Ukrainian forces to launch counterattacks in the area.

The institute believes this presentation of information highlighted the Russian strike as an operationally important event that delayed potential future Ukrainian counter-offensive actions.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The ISW also recalled that earlier Russian pro-war bloggers claimed that the strike on the city of Pavlohrad on 1 May affected a critical Ukrainian logistics and stockpiling centre and suggested that the strike would delay the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: