Ukraine's Armed Forces repel over 30 Russian attacks in one day – General Staff report

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled over 30 Russian attacks on 4 fronts on 2 May.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 3 May

Quote: "Tonight, Russian terrorists once again attacked us with Shahed-136/131 kamikaze attack drones. Information about the aftermath of this attack is currently being established.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 3 missile strikes, 39 air strikes and launched 63 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) on the positions of our troops and settlements. Civilians were injured, private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The probability of further missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

The occupiers are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, with the enemy conducting 30 attacks. The fiercest fighting is taking place for Bakhmut and Marinka, and our soldiers are holding the defence."

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains unchanged. There are no indications of Russian offensive groups forming in the area.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces shelled the settlements of Hasychivka, Yeline, Bleshnia, Karpovychi, Tymonovychi, Leonivka and Muravi in Chernihiv Oblast; Znob-Novhorodske, Uralove, Seredyna-Buda, Kucherivka, Rivne, Vorozhba, Volfyne, Mykolaivka and Myropillia in Sumy Oblast; as well as Veterynarne, Vilkhivka, Hatyshche, Vovchansk and Potykhonove in Kharkiv Oblast with artillery.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces did not carry out any offensive actions, actively using unmanned aerial vehicles to adjust artillery fire. Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Lyman Pershyi, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Krokhmalne and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area south of Dibrova and Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast and Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces continue to conduct their offensive actions. Fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut. In addition, the occupiers unsuccessfully attacked the settlements of Ivanivske and Predtechyne. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Khromove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Predtechyne, Dyliivka and Pivdenne in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast. They fired on Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Tonenke, Karlivka and Netailove.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of Marinka. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions over the past day. They fired on Novoukrainka and Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces continue to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They attacked over 30 settlements, including Vremivka and Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast; Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; as well as Zolota Balka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Vesele, Lvove, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

Over the course of 2 May, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 8 strikes on clusters of manpower, while units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 1 Russian command centre, 12 areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, 4 ammunition storage points, an air defence system, and 1 other critical military target.

