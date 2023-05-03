Ukraine's defence forces kill over 500 Russian soldiers in one day

The Ukrainian military killed 520 Russian soldiers and destroyed one of their tanks, 6 armoured combat vehicles and 16 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

191,940 (+520) military personnel,

3,702 (+1) tanks,

7,199 (+6) armoured combat vehicles,

2,946 (+16) artillery systems,

544 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

300 (+2) air defence systems,

308 (+0) aircraft,

294 (+0) helicopters,

2,505 (+28) operational-tactical UAVs,

947 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,865 (+14) vehicles and tankers,

363 (+3) special vehicles.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!