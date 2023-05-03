Ukraine's defence forces kill over 500 Russian soldiers in one day
Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 08:41
The Ukrainian military killed 520 Russian soldiers and destroyed one of their tanks, 6 armoured combat vehicles and 16 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 191,940 (+520) military personnel,
- 3,702 (+1) tanks,
- 7,199 (+6) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,946 (+16) artillery systems,
- 544 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 300 (+2) air defence systems,
- 308 (+0) aircraft,
- 294 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,505 (+28) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 947 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,865 (+14) vehicles and tankers,
- 363 (+3) special vehicles.
