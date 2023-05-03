All Sections
Ukraine's defence forces kill over 500 Russian soldiers in one day

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 3 May 2023, 08:41
Ukraine's defence forces kill over 500 Russian soldiers in one day
The Ukrainian military killed 520 Russian soldiers and destroyed one of their tanks, 6 armoured combat vehicles and 16 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 191,940 (+520) military personnel,
  • 3,702 (+1) tanks,
  • 7,199 (+6) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 2,946 (+16) artillery systems,
  • 544 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 300 (+2) air defence systems,
  • 308 (+0) aircraft,
  • 294 (+0) helicopters,
  • 2,505 (+28) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 947 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 5,865 (+14) vehicles and tankers,
  • 363 (+3)  special vehicles.

