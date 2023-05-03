"Tyres caught fire": fire breaks out at Russian airfield near St Petersburg
Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 09:16
A fire has broken out at Gostilitsy airfield in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast.
Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti
Details: RIA Novosti, citing emergency services, stated that "tyres caught fire at Gostilitsy airfield in Leningrad Oblast".
Advertisement:
There were no casualties reported.
The flames have been put out [as of 08:54, Kyiv time], the emergency services told the propagandists.
For reference: Gostilitsy Airfield is a general-purpose airfield located 3 km south of the village of Gostilitsy in the Lomonosov District of Russia’s Leningrad Oblast. It is the largest general-purpose airfield in the Northwestern Federal District of the country.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!