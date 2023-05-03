All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Tyres caught fire": fire breaks out at Russian airfield near St Petersburg

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 3 May 2023, 09:16
Tyres caught fire: fire breaks out at Russian airfield near St Petersburg
GOSTILITSY AIRFIELD ON GOOGLE MAPS

A fire has broken out at Gostilitsy airfield in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Details: RIA Novosti, citing emergency services, stated that "tyres caught fire at Gostilitsy airfield in Leningrad Oblast".

Advertisement:

There were no casualties reported.

The flames have been put out [as of 08:54, Kyiv time], the emergency services told the propagandists.

For reference: Gostilitsy Airfield is a general-purpose airfield located 3 km south of the village of Gostilitsy in the Lomonosov District of Russia’s Leningrad Oblast. It is the largest general-purpose airfield in the Northwestern Federal District of the country.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: