A fire has broken out at Gostilitsy airfield in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Details: RIA Novosti, citing emergency services, stated that "tyres caught fire at Gostilitsy airfield in Leningrad Oblast".

There were no casualties reported.

The flames have been put out [as of 08:54, Kyiv time], the emergency services told the propagandists.

For reference: Gostilitsy Airfield is a general-purpose airfield located 3 km south of the village of Gostilitsy in the Lomonosov District of Russia’s Leningrad Oblast. It is the largest general-purpose airfield in the Northwestern Federal District of the country.

