Russian forces launch missile attack on Zaporizhzhia's civilian infrastructure

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 3 May 2023, 09:43
CONSEQUENCES OF A MISSILE ATTACK IN ZAPORIZHZHIA, PHOTO FROM ANATOLII KURTIEV'S TELEGRAM

The Russian military launched an attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 2-3 May, damaging private houses but causing no casualties. Front-line settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast were under attack for several hours.

Source: Secretary of Zaporizhia City Council Anatolii Kurtiev; Head of Zaporizhia Oblast Military Administration Yurii Malashko

Quote from Kurtev: "Peaceful houses in one of the private sectors of the city were again caught in the crosshairs of enemy missiles. As a result of the attack, 1 house was destroyed, 2 were badly damaged, and in about 40 houses windows were broken and their roofs were damaged.

Thank God there were no casualties."

Details: The city emergency and rescue service, Zaporizhremservice, and volunteers have been working at the scene since nighttime.

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Malashko, Russian forces carried out two strikes on civilian infrastructure facilities in the city of Zaporizhzhia overnight.

Malashko also wrote about "a loud day for the entire Zaporizhzhia Oblast".

In the oblast, the Russian army carried out 82 attacks on peaceful settlements: 2 missile strikes, 3 air strikes, 4 UAV attacks and 69 artillery strikes.

Quote from Malashko: "Front-line settlements survived the multiple-hour-long bombardments: Novoiakovlivka, Orihiv, Huliaipole and 13 more villages. There was much destruction in various hromadas: houses, property, social infrastructure and utility networks were on fire. However, the main thing is that people survived." [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Background: It was reported that explosions rang out that night in the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro, and all drones were shot down by air defence forces over the city of Kyiv.

