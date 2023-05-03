All Sections
Air Force shoots down Russian Kartograf UAV over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 3 May 2023, 13:59
Air Force shoots down Russian Kartograf UAV over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Photo: Air Command Skhid (East)

On the afternoon of 3 May 2023, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down a Russian Kartograf (Cartographer) drone over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Air Command Skhid (East) on Facebook 

Quote: "In the afternoon, a unit of Air Command Skhid (East) shot down another UAV near Mykolaivka, Dnipro district."

Details: The Air Force has clarified that it was a Kartograf drone.

 

