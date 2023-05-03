Air Force shoots down Russian Kartograf UAV over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 13:59
On the afternoon of 3 May 2023, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down a Russian Kartograf (Cartographer) drone over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Source: Air Command Skhid (East) on Facebook
Quote: "In the afternoon, a unit of Air Command Skhid (East) shot down another UAV near Mykolaivka, Dnipro district."
Details: The Air Force has clarified that it was a Kartograf drone.
