Air Force shoots down Russian Kartograf UAV over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

On the afternoon of 3 May 2023, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down a Russian Kartograf (Cartographer) drone over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Air Command Skhid (East) on Facebook

Quote: "In the afternoon, a unit of Air Command Skhid (East) shot down another UAV near Mykolaivka, Dnipro district."

Details: The Air Force has clarified that it was a Kartograf drone.

