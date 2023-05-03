"Incredibly playful": Ukraine's defence minister posts video of robot dog that can demine Ukrainian land

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has released a video of a robot dog that is used for humanitarian missions, including mine clearance.

Details: The robot is able to imitate the behaviour of real dogs – in the video, the robot playfully crouches on its front and back "paws" while the minister sits opposite and says "palianytsia" [a traditional Ukrainian bun; this word is difficult for Russians to pronounce correctly, so is used as a shibboleth – ed.].

"The 'dog' is incredibly playful," the minister says.

According to Reznikov, Ukrainians have "really made progress" in terms of advanced developments, unmanned technologies and automated control systems.

Reznikov said that today, modern creative solutions are "born in garages", just as top business leaders Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Bill Gates once started their businesses.

The video also shows the operation of an attack and reconnaissance drone which can reach speeds of 150-170 km/h.

"It’s not only combat missions that are important. Search and rescue operations, humanitarian mine clearance – all of this will save Ukrainians’ lives," Reznikov added.

