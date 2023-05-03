All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Incredibly playful": Ukraine's defence minister posts video of robot dog that can demine Ukrainian land

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 14:52

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has released a video of a robot dog that is used for humanitarian missions, including mine clearance. 

Source: Oleksii Reznikov

Details: The robot is able to imitate the behaviour of real dogs – in the video, the robot playfully crouches on its front and back "paws" while the minister sits opposite and says "palianytsia" [a traditional Ukrainian bun; this word is difficult for Russians to pronounce correctly, so is used as a shibboleth – ed.].

"The 'dog' is incredibly playful," the minister says. 

According to Reznikov, Ukrainians have "really made progress" in terms of advanced developments, unmanned technologies and automated control systems.

Reznikov said that today, modern creative solutions are "born in garages", just as top business leaders Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Bill Gates once started their businesses.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

 
The robotic mine clearance dog and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov. Screenshot from the video

The video also shows the operation of an attack and reconnaissance drone which can reach speeds of 150-170 km/h. 

"It’s not only combat missions that are important. Search and rescue operations, humanitarian mine clearance – all of this will save Ukrainians’ lives," Reznikov added. 

Earlier, a search and rescue dog that had been searching for people in Uman for several hours fell asleep in the rubble.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: