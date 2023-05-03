Russians bring criminals to occupied territories to aggravate situation – deputy minister of defence

The Russian occupiers are bringing criminals under their control to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in order to aggravate the situation and intimidate Ukrainians.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian occupying administration is failing to subdue our citizens, so it has started bringing criminals under their control to the occupied territories for intimidation.

Advertisement:

The Russian occupying authorities are purposefully exacerbating the criminal situation in the temporarily occupied territories in order to intimidate Ukrainian society."

Details: For this purpose, the occupiers use specially trained groups of provocateurs made up mainly of persons with criminal records.

Thus, the occupiers are causing an increase in acute conflicts in public places, which turn into cruel beatings of Ukrainian citizens who do not accept the Russian occupying regime.

The occupying "investigative authorities" make decisions that are solely in favour of the pro-Russian provocateurs.

Reportedly, the majority of mass fights in the settlement of Strilkove in Kherson Oblast, as a result of which citizens have sustained serious injuries, were classified by the occupying investigators as not constituting a crime, and thus the guilty Russian provocateurs cannot be prosecuted.

Maliar believes that the Russians are doing this to commit their crimes in an unstable environment.

