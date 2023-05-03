All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians bring criminals to occupied territories to aggravate situation – deputy minister of defence

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 3 May 2023, 15:53
Russians bring criminals to occupied territories to aggravate situation – deputy minister of defence
Hanna Maliar. Screenshot from the video

The Russian occupiers are bringing criminals under their control to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in order to aggravate the situation and intimidate Ukrainians.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian occupying administration is failing to subdue our citizens, so it has started bringing criminals under their control to the occupied territories for intimidation.

Advertisement:

The Russian occupying authorities are purposefully exacerbating the criminal situation in the temporarily occupied territories in order to intimidate Ukrainian society."

Details: For this purpose, the occupiers use specially trained groups of provocateurs made up mainly of persons with criminal records.

Thus, the occupiers are causing an increase in acute conflicts in public places, which turn into cruel beatings of Ukrainian citizens who do not accept the Russian occupying regime.

The occupying "investigative authorities" make decisions that are solely in favour of the pro-Russian provocateurs.

Reportedly, the majority of mass fights in the settlement of Strilkove in Kherson Oblast, as a result of which citizens have sustained serious injuries, were classified by the occupying investigators as not constituting a crime, and thus the guilty Russian provocateurs cannot be prosecuted.

Maliar believes that the Russians are doing this to commit their crimes in an unstable environment.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: