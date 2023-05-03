All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Imagine what Putin could do with it." AI creator regrets his work

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 16:14

Geoffrey Hinton, considered the "godfather" of artificial intelligence, has resigned from Google and warned about the dangers of his own development.

In an interview with The New York Times, he said that he regretted his work.

ChatGPT, neural networks and chatbots are developing rapidly and will soon reach human intelligence, Hilton believes. He shared his views in a comment for the BBC.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Actually, I left so that I could talk about the dangers of AI without considering how this impacts Google," Geoffrey tweeted.

 
Photo: Getty Images

Hilton is considered a "pioneer" of neural networks and deep learning for artificial intelligence. However, the scientist noted that these technologies could be used by "bad actors" - for example, to win wars or manipulate the electorate.

"You can imagine, for example, some bad actor like Putin decided to give robots the ability to create their own sub-goals… like 'I need to get more power'," the AI creator emphasised. 

Hilton added that the kind of intelligence being developed is very different from the intelligence humans have.

"We're biological systems and these are digital systems. And the big difference is that with digital systems, you have many copies of the same set of weights, the same model of the world. And all these copies can learn separately but share their knowledge instantly. So it's as if you had 10,000 people and whenever one person learnt something, everybody automatically knew it. And that's how these chatbots can know so much more than any one person," Hinton said.

Background: 

  • At the end of March 2023, Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak, Andrew Young and more than 1,000 other tech leaders signed an open letter calling for a moratorium on the development of the most powerful artificial intelligence systems. They all referred to "profound risks for society".
  • In February 2023, Ukraine was removed from the list of countries that did not have access to ChatGPT. The Ukrainians immediately began testing the development.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: