"Imagine what Putin could do with it." AI creator regrets his work

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 16:14

Geoffrey Hinton, considered the "godfather" of artificial intelligence, has resigned from Google and warned about the dangers of his own development.

In an interview with The New York Times, he said that he regretted his work.

ChatGPT, neural networks and chatbots are developing rapidly and will soon reach human intelligence, Hilton believes. He shared his views in a comment for the BBC.

Quote: "Actually, I left so that I could talk about the dangers of AI without considering how this impacts Google," Geoffrey tweeted.

 
Photo: Getty Images

Hilton is considered a "pioneer" of neural networks and deep learning for artificial intelligence. However, the scientist noted that these technologies could be used by "bad actors" - for example, to win wars or manipulate the electorate.

"You can imagine, for example, some bad actor like Putin decided to give robots the ability to create their own sub-goals… like 'I need to get more power'," the AI creator emphasised. 

Hilton added that the kind of intelligence being developed is very different from the intelligence humans have.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"We're biological systems and these are digital systems. And the big difference is that with digital systems, you have many copies of the same set of weights, the same model of the world. And all these copies can learn separately but share their knowledge instantly. So it's as if you had 10,000 people and whenever one person learnt something, everybody automatically knew it. And that's how these chatbots can know so much more than any one person," Hinton said.

Background: 

  • At the end of March 2023, Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak, Andrew Young and more than 1,000 other tech leaders signed an open letter calling for a moratorium on the development of the most powerful artificial intelligence systems. They all referred to "profound risks for society".
  • In February 2023, Ukraine was removed from the list of countries that did not have access to ChatGPT. The Ukrainians immediately began testing the development.

