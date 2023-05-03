All Sections
People in Kherson asked to stay at home until morning due to Russian attacks

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 3 May 2023, 18:13
Residents of the city of Kherson have been asked to remain at home at least until morning due to Russian attacks. 

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "The Russians continue to pound the city mercilessly. Remain in shelters. If you are at home, don’t go outside at least till the morning. Don’t put yourself in danger." 

Background: 

  • At about 11:00 on Wednesday 3 May, the Russians attacked the only open hypermarket in Kherson. Three people died, and five more were wounded.
  • On the same day, in the afternoon, Russian forces used a multiple-launch rocket system to hit the settlement of Stepanivka, Kherson Oblast. Three power company workers were killed. 
  • Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office has reported 16 people dead and 22 wounded as a result of the attacks on the city and oblast.
  • Later, Prokudin reported another person had been killed and a further five wounded.

