People in Kherson asked to stay at home until morning due to Russian attacks

Residents of the city of Kherson have been asked to remain at home at least until morning due to Russian attacks.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians continue to pound the city mercilessly. Remain in shelters. If you are at home, don’t go outside at least till the morning. Don’t put yourself in danger."

At about 11:00 on Wednesday 3 May, the Russians attacked the only open hypermarket in Kherson. Three people died, and five more were wounded.

On the same day, in the afternoon, Russian forces used a multiple-launch rocket system to hit the settlement of Stepanivka, Kherson Oblast. Three power company workers were killed.

Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office has reported 16 people dead and 22 wounded as a result of the attacks on the city and oblast.

Later, Prokudin reported another person had been killed and a further five wounded.

