Norway PM: peace after war should be only on Ukraine's terms

European PravdaWednesday, 3 May 2023, 19:31

Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway, has stressed that peace in Ukraine after the end of the war should be established on Kyiv's terms.

Source: Jonas Gahr Støre in Helsinki at a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Nordic leaders.

Quote from Støre: "I want to emphasise that this war must end. And the aggressor must end it. When it comes to peace, it must be on the terms of the country that was attacked. Therefore, we discussed Ukraine’s peace formula, the 10 steps that have been presented. I believe that this is an ambitious plan for peace, and we will study each of these 10 points to understand in which of them we can make a specific contribution," Støre said.

He added that a process is now needed in which the countries supporting peace in Ukraine will take this plan and study what direct contribution they can make.

"Because this peace cannot rest only on your shoulders, Mr President. We support you in protecting the country, and we will support you in building peace. This is not only your battle, this issue is important for us as well," the Norwegian Prime Minister added.

Background: On Wednesday, Zelenskyy made an unexpected visit to Finland to participate in the Nordic-Ukrainian leaders' summit and a series of bilateral meetings.

