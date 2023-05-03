All Sections
Army of occupiers kill two and injure nine people in Donetsk Oblast on 3 May

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 3 May 2023, 22:12
Army of occupiers kill two and injure nine people in Donetsk Oblast on 3 May
photo: Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk Oblast

On Wednesday of 3 May, the Russian army killed two and injured nine people in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk Oblast

Details: On 3 May 2023, according to an investigation, the Russian occupying forces shelled the cities of Avdiivka, Kostiantynivka, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, the village of Zarichne (Lyman Hromada), the village of Velyka Novosilka, and the village of Novoukrainka, in Volnovakha district, probably with barrel artillery, Grad MLRS and mortars.

As a result of the attack by the occupiers, two men were killed. Nine more people – eight men and a woman – suffered injuries from mine explosions, shrapnel injuries and other bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity.

Among the injured are two employees of a business and a father and son who were sitting on a bench near their house when a Russian projectile hit the yard next to them.

Quote: "In addition, the troops of the aggressor state replenished the list of destroyed houses, cars and civilian infrastructure in peaceful settlements – windows and balconies were broken in many houses, and farm buildings were damaged by fire.

Prosecutors are continuing to take all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by members of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation."

Subjects: Donetsk region
