Shelling of Sumy Oblast: nearly 70 strikes recorded in one day

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 4 May 2023, 00:35
Shelling of Sumy Oblast: nearly 70 strikes recorded in one day
Stock photo by Sumy Oblast Military Administration

During 3 May, Russian invaders carried out 11 bombardments of border hromadas in Sumy Oblast; 67 strikes were recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russian forces struck the Miropillia hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] with mortars (16 strikes).

The Yunakivka hromada was subjected to artillery shelling (7 strikes). As a result, a civilian was injured, received first aid and was sent to a medical facility. The Russians also hit the area with mortars (6 strikes).

Artillery shelling (5 strikes) was carried out against the Vorozhba hromada, damaging a private house.

The Russians also carried out mortar attacks on the territory of the Znob-Novhorod hromada (4 strikes). 

Artillery shelling was recorded in the Seredyna-Buda hromada, where 21 strikes were carried out.

The Bilopillia hromada also suffered mortar attacks (4 strikes). 

