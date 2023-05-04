Ukrainian defenders kill 650 occupiers and destroy 16 artillery systems in one day

DEFENDERS OF UKRAINE. Photo: The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Russia has lost 192,590 soldiers, 3,707 artillery systems and 3,694 tanks to date in the war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

192,590 (+650) military personnel

3,707 (+5) tanks

7,216 (+17) armoured combat vehicles

2,962 (+16) artillery systems

547 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems

304 (+4) air defence systems

308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

294 (+0) helicopters

2,523 (+18) operational-tactical UAVs

947 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

5,886 (+21) vehicles and tankers

370 (+7) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!