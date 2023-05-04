All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders kill 650 occupiers and destroy 16 artillery systems in one day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 4 May 2023, 08:05
Ukrainian defenders kill 650 occupiers and destroy 16 artillery systems in one day
DEFENDERS OF UKRAINE. Photo: The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Russia has lost 192,590 soldiers, 3,707 artillery systems and 3,694 tanks to date in the war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 192,590 (+650) military personnel
  • 3,707 (+5) tanks
  • 7,216 (+17) armoured combat vehicles
  • 2,962 (+16)  artillery systems
  • 547 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 304 (+4) air defence systems
  • 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 294 (+0) helicopters
  • 2,523 (+18) operational-tactical UAVs
  •  947 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats
  • 5,886  (+21) vehicles and tankers
  • 370 (+7) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: