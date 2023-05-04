Ukrainian defenders kill 650 occupiers and destroy 16 artillery systems in one day
Thursday, 4 May 2023, 08:05
Russia has lost 192,590 soldiers, 3,707 artillery systems and 3,694 tanks to date in the war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 192,590 (+650) military personnel
- 3,707 (+5) tanks
- 7,216 (+17) armoured combat vehicles
- 2,962 (+16) artillery systems
- 547 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 304 (+4) air defence systems
- 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 294 (+0) helicopters
- 2,523 (+18) operational-tactical UAVs
- 947 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 5,886 (+21) vehicles and tankers
- 370 (+7) special vehicles
The data is being confirmed.
