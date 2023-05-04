Ukraine's Defence Intelligence denies information about "detention" of their agents in Russia

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence has rebuked statements by Russian secret services about the "detention of Ukrainian agents" who were allegedly preparing terrorist attacks in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Ukrainian Defence Intelligence's website

Quote from Andrii Yusov, Ukrainian Defence Intelligence representative: "The statements by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) about the alleged detention of agents of the special services of Ukraine on the territory of occupied Crimea constitute yet more hostile disinformation."

Details: According to Yusov, new Kremlin fakes only indicate that the Russian regime fears Ukraine and its unique services, particularly intelligence.

The representative from Defence Intelligence added that Russians are doing the right thing by being afraid, because there will be retribution for all of their war crimes.

"The safest way for them is to surrender to Ukrainian justice voluntarily," Yusov concluded.

Background:

On 3 May, the Russian Federal Security Service stated that it had exposed "agents" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence who were allegedly planning a series of terrorist attacks in Crimea, and revealed a scheme for delivering explosives from Bulgaria to Russia.

