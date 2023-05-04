All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Head of Ural Airlines served with notice of suspicion for arranging transportation of Russian military

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 4 May 2023, 15:17

The head of the Russian airline company Ural Airlines has been served with a notice of suspicion for aiding and abetting the top leadership of the Russian Federation and the Russian Armed Forces in conducting an aggressive war.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Sergey Skuratov has been the CEO of Ural Airlines since 1993.

It is noted that he was responsible for the transportation of Russian military personnel to the border of Ukraine by civilian air transport.

Quote: "According to the investigation, the head of the air transport company, following the instructions from the top leadership of the Russian Federation, the Russian Armed Forces and the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation, has used his official position to ensure that his subordinates performed the task of timely and unimpeded military transport.

For this, he gave the relevant instructions, which were implemented using the company's civilian aircraft. They transported the conscripted servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces, their weapons and ammunition, and personal belongings for training and further participation in the aggressive war against Ukraine."

More details: From October 2023 to the present, civilian aircraft of Skuratov’s company have been flying to the closed Platov International Airport in Rostov-on-Don and Simferopol International Airport in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine. Operational support is provided by the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: