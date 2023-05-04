All Sections
Head of Ural Airlines served with notice of suspicion for arranging transportation of Russian military

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 4 May 2023, 15:17

The head of the Russian airline company Ural Airlines has been served with a notice of suspicion for aiding and abetting the top leadership of the Russian Federation and the Russian Armed Forces in conducting an aggressive war.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Sergey Skuratov has been the CEO of Ural Airlines since 1993.

It is noted that he was responsible for the transportation of Russian military personnel to the border of Ukraine by civilian air transport.

Quote: "According to the investigation, the head of the air transport company, following the instructions from the top leadership of the Russian Federation, the Russian Armed Forces and the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation, has used his official position to ensure that his subordinates performed the task of timely and unimpeded military transport.

For this, he gave the relevant instructions, which were implemented using the company's civilian aircraft. They transported the conscripted servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces, their weapons and ammunition, and personal belongings for training and further participation in the aggressive war against Ukraine."

More details: From October 2023 to the present, civilian aircraft of Skuratov’s company have been flying to the closed Platov International Airport in Rostov-on-Don and Simferopol International Airport in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine. Operational support is provided by the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine.

