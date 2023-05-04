Evacuating all civilians is impossible – Avdiivka City Military Administration Head

Vitalii Barabash, Head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, doubts that the full evacuation of the civil population of Avdiivka is possible.

Source: Barabash in a comment for the Hromadske media outlet

Details: Barabash reported that 1,778 people remain in Avdiivka, including a child. The authorities are searching for the parents who are hiding.

Barabash noted that the evacuation from Avdiivka is held daily, but no one is willing to evacuate.

Quote: "Concerning the statement of the press officer of Tarviia [front Joint Defence Forces Centre], he likely does not understand the situation. It is impossible to evacuate all civilians, even from a legal point of view. There is not a single legal mechanism that regulates this. Families with children – yes, without a problem. There is even a corresponding decree by the Cabinet of Ministers…

Two persons were evacuated yesterday, before that no one was evacuated for several days. The town of Avdiivka has been attacked by the Russians non-stop for a year, now it is never quiet during the day. But people are not in a hurry to evacuate anyway."

Background: Serhii Teliatytskyi, Head of the Joint Defence Forces Centre on the Tavriia front, reported earlier that an attempt to evacuate all civilians from the town of Avdiivka will be made shortly.

In late March, Barabash reported that the infrastructure of the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast has been completely destroyed by Russian attacks, with not a single building standing and 80% of the housing stock destroyed.

