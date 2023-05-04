Special Forces of Ukraine's Security Service attack Russian invaders near Kherson

The Security Service (SSU) of Ukraine has posted a video showing its special forces bombarding the Russian invaders on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Press service of the Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The left bank of the city is under the constant control of Ukrainian defenders, including our fighters of the Center for Special Operations Alpha of the SSU.

We will liberate our Kherson Oblast and other temporarily occupied territories."

Details: The video shows a 120 mm mortar and a Grad-P portable missile system in operation.

