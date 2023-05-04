All Sections
Thrown away by an explosive wave: cynology expert from Kyiv was injured in Kherson

Thursday, 4 May 2023, 20:38

Olena Petrolai is a cynology expert at the dog training centre at the Kyiv Oblast National Police. She went to help the wounded as a result of the Russian attacks on Kherson.

Source: The National Police reported that Petrolai was injured while rescuing others

Details: The cynology expert was in the city on one of the days when Kherson came under a massive attack by the Russians. She was driving as part of a bomb disposal expert team in the city's centre, near the hypermarket, where the rocket hit.

At that time, the occupiers fired Grad rockets and artillery at the civilian infrastructure, where many people were.

Photo: The National Police

The police sergeant recalls that Olena and her colleagues immediately rushed to help the victims. There were many wounded inside, but metal structure fragments blocked the hypermarket entrance.

The cynology expert and her colleagues began to clear the rubble; later, she provided first aid to the victims and stopped the bleeding.

Quote: "People's injuries were quite terrible. Due to the severity of the condition of the victims, they could not be immediately taken outside. Within a few minutes, the Russian military hit the store's premises for the second time with MLRSs [Multiple-Launch Rocket Systems]," the National Police said.

According to Olena, she didn't even feel that she received a shrapnel wound due to the intense tension. She was thrown to the ground by the blastwave, and only then did she see that her arms and legs were covered in blood.

The woman was taken to Mykolaiv Hospital.

Currently, Olena is undergoing treatment, but she already has a plan for "after recovery": she wants to come back to Kherson with her service shepherd Pan to help explosive ordnance engineers.

She also wants to join the liberation of the Arabat Spit in the Henichesk district, her small homeland.

Before the full-scale invasion, the cynology expert was on duty at the Chongar checkpoint.

Background: On 3 May, as a result of the Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast, 23 people were killed and 46 were injured.

Victoria Andreeva, journalist of UP.Zhyttia

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

