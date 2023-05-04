All Sections
Biden and Zelenskyy talk "regularly and often" – White House

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 4 May 2023, 22:19
Biden and Zelenskyy talk regularly and often – White House

US President Joe Biden has fairly regular contacts with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, but plans for the next conversation are undisclosed.

Source: John Kirby, the representative of the White House, quoted by Ukrinform

Quote from Kirby: "Communication between President Biden and President Zelenskyy? They talk regularly and often. "

Details: Kirby noted that he could not now say specifically when the two presidents plan to talk again.

He stressed that the leaders of the United States and Ukraine communicate regularly.

Background: On 3 May, the Administration of the President of the Russian Federation stated that Ukraine, under US guidance, carried out a drone attack on the Kremlin; both Kyiv and Washington denied this.

