Zelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 4 May 2023, 22:43
During his visit to the Netherlands, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saw the military equipment that the country promised to supply to Ukrainian troops to counter the Russian invasion.

Source: Andrii Sybiha, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, reports European Pravda

Details: In addition, the president’s website reported that at the Dutch Air Force base, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Ukrainian military and observed the samples of weapons being transferred to Ukraine.

ЗРК
AMC "Patriot"
photo from President’s Office

Sybiha posted a photo on his Facebook page with several units of military equipment, saying that the Netherlands is one of the leading countries in helping Ukraine.

He noted that President Zelenskyy personally thanked the soldiers, staff, parliament, government and his friend Prime Minister Mark Rutte for their strong and unwavering support.

Quote: "Right from here, all the equipment will be delivered to Ukrainian soldiers who have completed the necessary training. These are Patriot air defence systems, armoured vehicles and artillery. [This is - ed.] what we desperately need to win. Thank you," wrote Sybiha.

Zelenskyy himself said: "Here and now we see what help is and what the protection of life is. This is the most honourable mission, to do everything for life to win. Weapons from this base, which helps our defenders, will protect life: normal, free, based on respect for the lives of Ukrainians and all Europeans."

The President of Ukraine arrived in the Netherlands late on Wednesday, 3 May with an unexpected visit. On Thursday, he addressed members of parliament in the Dutch Senate.

Zelenskyy also visited the International Criminal Court (ICC). Speaking in The Hague, Zelenskyy criticised one of the suggested formats, the so-called hybrid tribunal, to punish the crime of Russian aggression.

He later held a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo to discuss the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

