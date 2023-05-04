All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 4 May 2023, 22:43
Zelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

During his visit to the Netherlands, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saw the military equipment that the country promised to supply to Ukrainian troops to counter the Russian invasion.

Source: Andrii Sybiha, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, reports European Pravda

Details: In addition, the president’s website reported that at the Dutch Air Force base, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Ukrainian military and observed the samples of weapons being transferred to Ukraine.

ЗРК
AMC "Patriot"
photo from President’s Office

Sybiha posted a photo on his Facebook page with several units of military equipment, saying that the Netherlands is one of the leading countries in helping Ukraine.

He noted that President Zelenskyy personally thanked the soldiers, staff, parliament, government and his friend Prime Minister Mark Rutte for their strong and unwavering support.

Quote: "Right from here, all the equipment will be delivered to Ukrainian soldiers who have completed the necessary training. These are Patriot air defence systems, armoured vehicles and artillery. [This is - ed.] what we desperately need to win. Thank you," wrote Sybiha.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Zelenskyy himself said: "Here and now we see what help is and what the protection of life is. This is the most honourable mission, to do everything for life to win. Weapons from this base, which helps our defenders, will protect life: normal, free, based on respect for the lives of Ukrainians and all Europeans."

The President of Ukraine arrived in the Netherlands late on Wednesday, 3 May with an unexpected visit. On Thursday, he addressed members of parliament in the Dutch Senate.

Zelenskyy also visited the International Criminal Court (ICC). Speaking in The Hague, Zelenskyy criticised one of the suggested formats, the so-called hybrid tribunal, to punish the crime of Russian aggression.

He later held a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo to discuss the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: