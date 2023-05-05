All Sections
Russians shell Sumy Oblast: around 90 strikes, one local resident injured

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 5 May 2023, 00:15
Russians shell Sumy Oblast: around 90 strikes, one local resident injured
The Russians carried out 14 attacks on the border hromadas in Sumy Oblast during the past day, with about 90 strikes recorded and a local resident wounded in the Nova Sloboda hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Details: Settlements in the Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Khotin, Miropillia, Krasnopil, Shalyhine, Nova Sloboda and Velykopysarivka hromadas were under fire.

In the morning, Russians hit the Yunakivka hromada with artillery (5 strikes). One private house was damaged in the shelling.

There was a mortar attack on the Bilopillia hromada (7 strikes). Two private houses were damaged as a result of this attack. Later, mortar bombardment continued, and 8 more strikes were recorded. 

The Khotin hromada was attacked from mortars (10 strikes). As a result of the attack, the local cultural centre  and 2 residential buildings were damaged.

Twelve strikes from a mortar were recorded in the Krasnopillia hromada.

There was mortar bombardment (16 strikes) in the Nova Sloboda hromada. A local resident was injured in one of the strikes.

Six strikes were made from mortars on the territory of Myropillia hromada.

Another mortar attack (6 strikes) was carried out on the Velykopysarivka hromada.

Thirteen artillery strikes were recorded in the Shalyhyne hromada.

