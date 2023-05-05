All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US focused on supplying air defence to Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 5 May 2023, 02:50
US focused on supplying air defence to Ukraine
JOHN KIRBY. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

The US has been paying great attention to providing Ukrainians with air defence systems.

Source: Ukrinform news agency citing John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, during a press briefing in Washington

Quote: "We’re focusing a lot on air defence."

Details: Kirby emphasised that thanks to air defence systems provided to Ukraine not only by the US, but also by allies and partners, most of the cruise missiles launched at Ukrainian cities in the last 48-72 hours were shot down.

"So we are continuing to focus on that," the White House official said.

Kirby also noted that, for its part, Washington has made every effort to provide Ukraine with the means to carry out a counteroffensive, recalling that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had received almost everything they asked for before that.

This includes, among other things, armoured combat vehicles, artillery, air defence systems, ammunition, as well as training, which was organised for many Ukrainian brigades on the territory of other countries.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"So we’ve done everything we can.  That doesn’t mean that we’re going to stop.  It doesn’t mean, like, we’re just done.  You’re going to see continued support from the United States going forward," the representative of the White House emphasised.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: