All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US focused on supplying air defence to Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 5 May 2023, 02:50
US focused on supplying air defence to Ukraine
JOHN KIRBY. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

The US has been paying great attention to providing Ukrainians with air defence systems.

Source: Ukrinform news agency citing John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, during a press briefing in Washington

Quote: "We’re focusing a lot on air defence."

Advertisement:

Details: Kirby emphasised that thanks to air defence systems provided to Ukraine not only by the US, but also by allies and partners, most of the cruise missiles launched at Ukrainian cities in the last 48-72 hours were shot down.

"So we are continuing to focus on that," the White House official said.

Kirby also noted that, for its part, Washington has made every effort to provide Ukraine with the means to carry out a counteroffensive, recalling that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had received almost everything they asked for before that.

This includes, among other things, armoured combat vehicles, artillery, air defence systems, ammunition, as well as training, which was organised for many Ukrainian brigades on the territory of other countries.

"So we’ve done everything we can.  That doesn’t mean that we’re going to stop.  It doesn’t mean, like, we’re just done.  You’re going to see continued support from the United States going forward," the representative of the White House emphasised.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: