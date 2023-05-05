US focused on supplying air defence to Ukraine

The US has been paying great attention to providing Ukrainians with air defence systems.

Source: Ukrinform news agency citing John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, during a press briefing in Washington

Quote: "We’re focusing a lot on air defence."

Details: Kirby emphasised that thanks to air defence systems provided to Ukraine not only by the US, but also by allies and partners, most of the cruise missiles launched at Ukrainian cities in the last 48-72 hours were shot down.

"So we are continuing to focus on that," the White House official said.

Kirby also noted that, for its part, Washington has made every effort to provide Ukraine with the means to carry out a counteroffensive, recalling that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had received almost everything they asked for before that.

This includes, among other things, armoured combat vehicles, artillery, air defence systems, ammunition, as well as training, which was organised for many Ukrainian brigades on the territory of other countries.

"So we’ve done everything we can. That doesn’t mean that we’re going to stop. It doesn’t mean, like, we’re just done. You’re going to see continued support from the United States going forward," the representative of the White House emphasised.

