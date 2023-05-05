Russian forces fire 538 projectiles on Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 people

SHELLING OF KHERSON OBLAST. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Russian forces bombarded Kherson Oblast 95 times on 4 May, firing a total of 538 projectiles from various weapons and wounding three people.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast from heavy artillery, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, UAVs and aircraft.

Russian soldiers fired on the city of Kherson 5 times.

The Russian military targeted residential blocks in the oblast’s settlements, including the territory and buildings of a plant in Beryslav.

Three people were wounded in these attacks.

