Russian forces fire 538 projectiles on Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 people
Friday, 5 May 2023, 07:32
Russian forces bombarded Kherson Oblast 95 times on 4 May, firing a total of 538 projectiles from various weapons and wounding three people.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast from heavy artillery, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, UAVs and aircraft.
Russian soldiers fired on the city of Kherson 5 times.
The Russian military targeted residential blocks in the oblast’s settlements, including the territory and buildings of a plant in Beryslav.
Three people were wounded in these attacks.
