Estonian Foreign Minister wants to discuss Ukraine’s NATO membership with Secretary General

Friday, 5 May 2023, 08:30

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Friday, 5 May.

Source: ERR news outlet, reported by European Pravda

Details: One of the key topics to be discussed at the meeting will be Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Quote: "One very important topic is Ukraine’s status in the matter of its accession to NATO. NATO leaders will meet in Vilnius in July, and we are actively working together with our allies to ensure that Ukraine receives a clear message and a clearly articulated public declaration on the next steps in the process of joining NATO."

"It is no longer enough to simply declare that Ukraine is welcome in the North Atlantic Alliance. We need to go further with very firm steps. So the meeting with the NATO Secretary General is very important."

More details: Tsahkna also intends to discuss Russia's aggression against Ukraine at the meeting with Stoltenberg.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously stated that Ukraine will not accept alternative proposals that could replace NATO membership.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine would not be satisfied with any other decision of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, except for real steps towards its membership in the Alliance.

