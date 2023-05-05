Occupiers kill 2 civilians in Donetsk Oblast in one day

Aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Telegram-channel of Kyrylenko

Russian forces killed two civilians in Donetsk Oblast on 4 May.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk Oblast in the settlements of New-York and Bakhmut."

Details: Kyrylenko added that five more people in Donetsk Oblast were injured during the day.

As of the morning of 5 May, the Russians have killed at least 1,491 and injured 3,474 civilians in Donetsk Oblast.

Kyrylenko stresses that this is not final information, as it is impossible to get an exact number of victims in the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

