Ukraine gets first 3 radar systems from the 16 for which Lithuanians collected €14 million

The first three radar systems purchased with donations from Lithuanian residents in February were delivered to Ukraine on Thursday, 4 May.

Source: European Pravda; Delfi, Lithuanian news outlet

The Blue/Yellow organisation said that three radar systems had been deployed in their operational sectors, and the rest are being prepared for shipment.

Advertisement:

"The first three radar systems have been delivered to Ukraine and deployed in their operational sectors. Other radar systems are being prepared for shipment, and documents are being processed," Blue/Yellow said.

"Due to Ukraine's extremely sensitive air defence situation, we cannot disclose more information yet. The information will be updated," the organisation noted.

In February, during the Radarom! campaign, residents of Lithuania raised €14 Million in order to purchase 16 radar systems.

Twelve conventional stationary radar systems and four mobile radar systems were purchased to mark the anniversary of the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. The campaign ran from late January to 24 February and was organised by the national broadcaster LRT and the organisations Blue/Yellow, Laisvės TV, 1K Fund and Strong Together.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!