Russians attack power station in Donetsk Oblast in morning

The Russians launched an attack on Ukraine's power infrastructure on the morning of 5 May: an attack on a power generation facility lasted for over two hours. The scale of the damage is being specified but the power station is operational.

Source: Ukrainian power supply company Ukrenergo

Quote: "There is also damage to the distribution systems (of Oblenergo, which is the local regional power distributor – ed.) in Donetsk and Kherson Oblasts due to the Russian attacks.

Nearly 4,500 consumers in three frontline districts experienced power shortages due to mass attacks on the power infrastructure in Kharkiv Oblast. Consumers were promptly switched to a backup power supply circuit. After the permission from the military and the clearance of mines from the damaged areas of the power grid, a regular power supply circuit was resumed."

Ukrenergo added that the second moderate wave of floods in Ukrainian rivers is continuing, which means that hydroelectric power plants are actively operating. Solar and wind power stations have also increased energy production this season.

In total, the electric energy produced from water, sun and wind is enough to compensate for the capacity for the part of the thermal and nuclear generation which had been taken out of service.

Thus, the power system works in a balanced way, and there is no power deficit.

"Power is being exported to Moldova, especially during nighttime. There are no imports to Ukraine," Ukrenergo reports.

"Warm weather helps [us] carry out repair works at the high voltage network facilities, which were damaged in the Russian attacks. The power system continues to recover but the scale of damage as a result of Russian attacks is significant, and it requires a lot of resources and time to restore the level of power supply reliability that there was before the massive attack," Ukrenergo concluded.

Meanwhile, DTEK, the largest private investor in the energy industry in Ukraine, also reported the second attack on a DTEK Energo thermal power plant in the last few days.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

"The company's equipment was significantly damaged as a result of the attack. On 3 September 2022, DTEK's energy companies were attacked as many as 32 times," DTEK recalled.

