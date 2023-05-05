Ombudsman confirms dozens of cases of separation of children from families of Ukrainian refugees in Europe

YANA OSADCHA – FRIDAY, 5 MAY 2023

The Office of the Ukrainian Ombudsman has registered dozens of cases of Ukrainian children being separated from their families in European countries.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ombudsman for human rights, during a press conference on 5 May 2023, as reported by Ukrinform news agency

Lubinets explained that a frequent reason for removing children from their families abroad is the EU not recognizing guardians who enjoy official status in Ukraine.

"There are cases that, in our opinion, are violations of the rights of the Ukrainian citizens. First and foremost, I turn to my counterparts - ombudsmen from these countries. With one of these countries, we have even worked out a legal document, which permits our joint groups to intervene in such situations," Lubinets stated.

Dmytro Lubinets at the press conference. Photo from his private social media page

Yet in some countries, the authorities understand the kind of situation the Ukrainian refugees have found themselves in, and they do not raise this issue or simply help the refugees survive.

Lubinets stresses that children will no longer be physically separated from Ukrainian families abroad thanks to the efforts of the Office of the Ombudsman for Human Rights of Ukraine.

The Ombudsman's Office is currently helping families from which children have been taken away to bring them back and come back to Ukraine together.

