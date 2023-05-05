General Staff shows Iris-T on combat duty
Friday, 5 May 2023, 11:59
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a photo of the Iris-T anti-aircraft missile system operating in Ukraine.
Source: the General Staff on Facebook
Quote from General Staff: "The Iris-T air defence system is on combat duty. Together we will win! Glory To Ukraine!".
Background:
- In April, the German government handed over another package of military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which includes the second IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system.
- The first air defence system IRIS-T Ukraine arrived from Germany in October 2022.
