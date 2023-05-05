All Sections
General Staff shows Iris-T on combat duty

Iryna BalachukFriday, 5 May 2023, 11:59
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a photo of the Iris-T anti-aircraft missile system operating in Ukraine.

Source: the General Staff on Facebook

Quote from General Staff: "The Iris-T air defence system is on combat duty. Together we will win! Glory To Ukraine!". 

 
 
 

Background: 

Advertisement: