General Staff shows Iris-T on combat duty

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a photo of the Iris-T anti-aircraft missile system operating in Ukraine.

Source: the General Staff on Facebook

Quote from General Staff: "The Iris-T air defence system is on combat duty. Together we will win! Glory To Ukraine!".

Advertisement:

Background:

In April, the German government handed over another package of military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which includes the second IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system.

The first air defence system IRIS-T Ukraine arrived from Germany in October 2022.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!