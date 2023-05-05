All Sections
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast using guided bombs

Iryna BalachukFriday, 5 May 2023, 13:47
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast using guided bombs
Screenshot from google.maps

Russian aircraft again attacked the city of Kherson Oblast with guided bomb units (GBUs) on 5 May. Four strikes have been reported, a church has been destroyed, and a person has been injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: In particular, the invaders attacked the villages of Vesele and Kozatske in the Nova Kakhovka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

The attack on Vesele destroyed a church and damaged the houses of local residents. One person has been injured and taken to hospital in Kherson.

Russian forces have destroyed about 12 residential buildings in the settlements mentioned above.

Advertisement: