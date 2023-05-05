Germany should join creation of "maritime coalition" for Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine's Defence Minister, has called on Germany to join the creation of a "maritime coalition" in support of Ukraine to ensure the safety of shipping in the Black and Azov seas.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, citing Reznikov during a meeting with General Carsten Breuer, German Chief of Defence

Quote: "We already have a ‘tank coalition’; Ramstein is also a coalition. All of them are working towards a single goal – the victory of Ukraine. Our joint task is to build a strong system of international security architecture, and safety for shipping in the Black and Azov seas is an important element of this system. Some of our European partners are already part of this coalition. And I would very much like Germany to become a part of it as well," Reznikov noted.

The current state of defence cooperation between Ukraine and Germany and prospects for its development were also discussed during the meeting.

Reznikov added that Western, particularly German weapons, are one of the important components that help protect Ukrainians and repel Russian occupying forces.

Background:

In March, Oleksii Reznikov reported that at least three countries had helped Ukraine with the creation of a naval coalition.

In May, Reznikov stated that, currently, Ukraine is the only country in the world that successfully fulfils NATO's mission to counter Russian aggression.

