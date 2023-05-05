All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Large-scale air-raid warning issued in Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 5 May 2023, 17:07
Large-scale air-raid warning issued in Ukraine
screenshot

An air-raid warning has been issued in the capital and most oblasts of Ukraine, except for the western.

Source: an air-raid warning map

Details: An air-raid warning indicates a danger of missile strikes; citizens are strongly advised to go to shelter or follow the two-wall rule [safety rule whereby a person keeps two walls without windows between them and the street during attacks – ed.]. 

Advertisement:

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported the threat of missile attacks. Citizens are asked to go into shelters and stay there until the end of the air-raid alarm. 

Updated: At approximately 18:02 the air-raid alarm began to cease in the centre, and partly in the north.

Background: US Department of State stressed that the Russian Federation launched more than one missile, one drone, or one bomb every hour at Ukraine during the first four days of May.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: