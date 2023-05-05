All Sections
Large-scale air-raid warning issued in Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 5 May 2023, 17:07
Large-scale air-raid warning issued in Ukraine
screenshot

An air-raid warning has been issued in the capital and most oblasts of Ukraine, except for the western.

Source: an air-raid warning map

Details: An air-raid warning indicates a danger of missile strikes; citizens are strongly advised to go to shelter or follow the two-wall rule [safety rule whereby a person keeps two walls without windows between them and the street during attacks – ed.]. 

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported the threat of missile attacks. Citizens are asked to go into shelters and stay there until the end of the air-raid alarm. 

Updated: At approximately 18:02 the air-raid alarm began to cease in the centre, and partly in the north.

Background: US Department of State stressed that the Russian Federation launched more than one missile, one drone, or one bomb every hour at Ukraine during the first four days of May.

Advertisement: