All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Food and water stockpiles being prepared in Crimea in case of peninsula isolation

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 5 May 2023, 17:18
Food and water stockpiles being prepared in Crimea in case of peninsula isolation
Annexation of Crimea, photo from Ukrinform

Food and water supplies are being stockpiled in temporarily occupied Crimea in case of isolation of the peninsula.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center

Quote: "The occupying authorities have begun the process of stockpiling water and food in Crimea due to the possibility of blocking Crimea and the southern part of Kherson Oblast."

Details: In addition, according to the National Resistance Center, Russian forces are preparing the evacuation of collaborators in the temporarily occupied territories of the south in case of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

In particular, a plan has already been developed to evacuate employees of the occupation administration and their families to Crimea from Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The situation is similar in Kherson Oblast. Most collaborators from the settlements on the Arabat Spit have already left the region.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
01:39
Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia
01:20
"Hell has come to you." Will the village of Peremoha celebrate Victory Day after Russian occupation?
All News
Advertisement: