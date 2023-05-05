All Sections
Food and water stockpiles being prepared in Crimea in case of peninsula isolation

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 5 May 2023, 17:18
Food and water stockpiles being prepared in Crimea in case of peninsula isolation
Annexation of Crimea, photo from Ukrinform

Food and water supplies are being stockpiled in temporarily occupied Crimea in case of isolation of the peninsula.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center

Quote: "The occupying authorities have begun the process of stockpiling water and food in Crimea due to the possibility of blocking Crimea and the southern part of Kherson Oblast."

Details: In addition, according to the National Resistance Center, Russian forces are preparing the evacuation of collaborators in the temporarily occupied territories of the south in case of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

In particular, a plan has already been developed to evacuate employees of the occupation administration and their families to Crimea from Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The situation is similar in Kherson Oblast. Most collaborators from the settlements on the Arabat Spit have already left the region.

