Poles block movement of trucks from Ukraine at one of largest checkpoints

Since the morning of 4 May, the Polish side has blocked the movement of freight transport at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, which provides about 40% of the cargo traffic, due to strikes by Polish carriers.

Source: press service of the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine (Ministry for Reconstruction)

Details: Since the morning of Thursday, 4 May 2023, the Polish side has suspended the clearance of trucks both for exit and entry. Only vehicles carrying humanitarian aid, dangerous goods and animals are allowed to enter or exit Ukraine.

The Ministry has said that Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint provides about 40% of cargo traffic to Poland. In addition, the Ministry has stressed that the blocking of the border is causing a critical situation for exports.

The reason for this is a strike by Polish carriers in front of the Dorohusk checkpoint. In particular, the protesters are demanding the return of permits for international road freight transport for Ukrainian carriers at the entrance to Poland. Such permits were cancelled as part of the "transport visa-free regime" that was introduced last summer between Ukraine and the EU.

The protesters have also demanded that Ukrainian carriers be subject to the EURO4 environmental standard, which is applied in Ukraine to Polish carriers.

It is noted that the Ministry for Reconstruction has appealed to its Polish colleagues to resolve the situation.

"We consider today's strike to be artificial and contrary to common European aspirations and values. We call on our colleagues, the Polish government, to take appropriate measures to resolve the existing problem and explain to the protesters how to overcome misunderstandings," said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction. He has noted that this is not the first time that Ukrainian exports to or through Poland have been blocked.

Background: Ukraine and the European Union have extended the Agreement on Liberalisation of Road Freight Transport until 30 June 2024.

This is not the first time the Yahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing point has been blocked. In September 2022, it was blocked by a line of trucks up to 60km long due to low customs capacity on the Polish side, and strikes.

