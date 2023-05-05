All Sections
Russians forcing Ukrainians to obtain Russian passports in occupied Kherson Oblast – General Staff

Friday, 5 May 2023, 20:10
Russians forcing Ukrainians to obtain Russian passports in occupied Kherson Oblast – General Staff
PHOTO BY PIXABAY.COM

The invaders are forcing Ukrainians to obtain Russian passports with the help of mobile "passport control" groups in the occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Russian occupiers continue the forced passportization of the population in the temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast.

For this purpose, the invaders use mobile passport control groups. Threatening [citizens with] deportation and confiscation of property, representatives of mobile groups accept documents and issue Russian passports at the place of residence of Ukrainian citizens."

