4 frontline Ukrainian oblasts to receive additional US$81 million funds

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 5 May 2023, 20:54

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decision to give additional 3 billion hryvnias [approximately US$81 million] to "strengthen capacities" in 4 frontline oblasts.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s Prime Minister, on Telegram

Details: Shmyhal said that the government has allocated additional 3.1 billion hryvnias in subsidies to local budgets to regions and hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in order to "strengthen their capacities".

Four Ukrainian oblasts will receive the government subsidies: Donetsk Oblast, Luhansk Oblast, Kherson Oblast and Zaporizhzhia Oblast. A total of 516 hromadas across these four oblasts will also receive subsidies. Shmyhal explained that this was the second such subsidy to regions most affected by the war.

Previously: In March, the government approved the first stage of disbursement of an additional 10.2 billion hryvnias [approximately US$276 million] subsidy from the state budget to local budgets to fulfil their functions, pay salaries, and cover utility payments.

Advertisement: