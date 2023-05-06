European Commission President and Ukrainian Prime Minister discuss Ukraine's reconstruction

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who is in London on the occasion of Charles III’s coronation.

Quote: "A very productive meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

We discussed the EU's support for Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction in view of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London in June.

The EU remains steadfast in its commitment to help Ukraine rebuild the country."

