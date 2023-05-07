Under pretext of "evacuation", Russians want to conscript residents of occupied territories

The Russian invaders want to use the so-called "evacuations" to conscript residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "The National Resistance Center has reported that the Russian government is discussing amendments to the resolution On the procedure for the evacuation of the population, material and cultural property to safe areas. One of the issues to be discussed is the process of evacuating men liable for military service.

In particular, the occupiers want to filter the population in the temporarily occupied territories during the so-called evacuations. They want to take men to separate camps, where they will be transferred to the subordination of military enlistment offices."

Background:

Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-appointed "head" of occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, announced partial evacuation of the local residents from 18 frontline settlements: Tymoshivka, Smyrnivka, Tarasivka, Orlianske, Molochansk, Kuibysheve, Pryshyb, Tokmak, Mala Bilozerka, Vasylivka, Velyka Bilozerka, Dniprorudne, Mykhailivka, Kamianka-Dniprovska, Enerhodar, Polohy, Kinski Rozdory and Rozivka.

Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, said that the Russians’ "evacuation" of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is happening too quickly, and huge queues have formed at the Chonhar checkpoint on the road from Melitopol to Crimea.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!