All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Under pretext of "evacuation", Russians want to conscript residents of occupied territories

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 7 May 2023, 05:58
Under pretext of evacuation, Russians want to conscript residents of occupied territories
CONSCRIPTION IN RUSSIA. STOCH PHOTO BY KREMLIN-ALIGNED NEWS OUTLET TASS

The Russian invaders want to use the so-called "evacuations" to conscript residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center 

Quote: "The National Resistance Center has reported that the Russian government is discussing amendments to the resolution On the procedure for the evacuation of the population, material and cultural property to safe areas. One of the issues to be discussed is the process of evacuating men liable for military service.

In particular, the occupiers want to filter the population in the temporarily occupied territories during the so-called evacuations. They want to take men to separate camps, where they will be transferred to the subordination of military enlistment offices."

Background:

  • Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-appointed "head" of occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, announced partial evacuation of the local residents from 18 frontline settlements: Tymoshivka, Smyrnivka, Tarasivka, Orlianske, Molochansk, Kuibysheve, Pryshyb, Tokmak, Mala Bilozerka, Vasylivka, Velyka Bilozerka, Dniprorudne, Mykhailivka, Kamianka-Dniprovska, Enerhodar, Polohy, Kinski Rozdory and Rozivka.
  • Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, said that the Russians’ "evacuation" of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is happening too quickly, and huge queues have formed at the Chonhar checkpoint on the road from Melitopol to Crimea.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:14
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 610 invaders and destroy 14 artillery systems in one day
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
All News
Advertisement: