Russian reconnaissance drone downed over Kyiv at night

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 7 May 2023, 06:31
Russian reconnaissance drone downed over Kyiv at night
STOCK PHOTO: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

This night, air defence forces shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone over Kyiv.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "During the last air raid siren, an enemy reconnaissance UAV was detected in the airspace of Kyiv. The drone was destroyed by air defence forces and assets."

Details: According to Popko, there is currently no information on victims or destruction, the data is being ascertained.

Advertisement: