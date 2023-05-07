Russian reconnaissance drone downed over Kyiv at night
Sunday, 7 May 2023, 06:31
This night, air defence forces shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone over Kyiv.
Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "During the last air raid siren, an enemy reconnaissance UAV was detected in the airspace of Kyiv. The drone was destroyed by air defence forces and assets."
Advertisement:
Details: According to Popko, there is currently no information on victims or destruction, the data is being ascertained.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!