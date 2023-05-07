All Sections
Russians set up field hospital in Luhansk Oblast to treat 70 soldiers

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 7 May 2023, 07:33
Russians set up field hospital in Luhansk Oblast to treat 70 soldiers
A HOSPITAL IN THE OCCUPIED TERRITORIES. STOCK PHOTO BY UNIAN

Russian occupiers have set up a field hospital in Starobilsk district, Luhansk Oblast, where up to 70 wounded soldiers are being treated. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Quote: "Russian occupiers continue to use the infrastructure of the temporarily occupied settlements to provide medical care to their wounded soldiers.

Recently, in one of the villages of Starobilsk district, Luhansk Oblast, the invaders set up a field hospital with up to 70 people undergoing treatment."

Background: The occupiers have set up a military hospital in the gym of a local school in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as all medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territory are packed with wounded invaders.

Advertisement: