Russia changes tactics to learn to bypass Ukrainian air defences – Operational Command South Spokeswoman
The Russian military has been using various tactics to exhaust Ukraine's air defence system, explains Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South)
Source: Humeniuk on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast
Quote from Humeniuk: "The fact that they are trying to use different tactics is because they are testing and exhausting our air defence system, trying to... find a way around it.
They are also expanding their tactics as they do not have a sustainable stock of assets to act with. They use what they have left.
The high-precision weapons are being somewhat saved while the rest are still in use, so they are testing and determining where the air defence systems are."
Background: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force, has spoken about Russian forces’ night attack on 7 May when they used long-range strategic aircraft to launch six Kh-22 cruise missiles over Ukraine.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!