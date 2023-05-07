Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces, has said that Russian forces are intensifying shelling in Bakhmut, particularly using heavy weapons, are using more advanced equipment, and are regrouping.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "Bakhmut. The city’s difficult defence continues. I visited our troops in areas where hostilities are ongoing and met combat units’ commanders…

The Russians have intensified shelling using heavy weapons, have started using more advanced equipment, and are regrouping their forces.

This suggests that the enemy isn’t going to alter their plans and is doing everything within their powers to establish control over Bakhmut and continue mounting the offensive."

PHOTO: SYRSKYI’S TELEGRAM

Details: Syrskyi noted that as of 7 May, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to undermine Russia’s ambitions on the Bakhmut front. However, the Russians are still hoping to capture the city of Bakhmut in time for 9 May [when Russia celebrates Victory Day, a holiday commemorating the 1945 victory over Nazism – ed.]. "Our goal is to avert this," he stressed.

During his visit to Bakhmut, Syrskyi presented the military personnel there with state and departmental awards, and presented gifts to around 170 eastern front soldiers who had heroically performed in combat.

