All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 7 May 2023, 19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
OLEKSANDR SYRSKYI (LEFT) IN BAKHMUT. PHOTO: SYRSKYI'S TELEGRAM

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces, has said that Russian forces are intensifying shelling in Bakhmut, particularly using heavy weapons, are using more advanced equipment, and are regrouping.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "Bakhmut. The city’s difficult defence continues. I visited our troops in areas where hostilities are ongoing and met combat units’ commanders…

The Russians have intensified shelling using heavy weapons, have started using more advanced equipment, and are regrouping their forces.

This suggests that the enemy isn’t going to alter their plans and is doing everything within their powers to establish control over Bakhmut and continue mounting the offensive."

 
PHOTO: SYRSKYI’S TELEGRAM

Details: Syrskyi noted that as of 7 May, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to undermine Russia’s ambitions on the Bakhmut front. However, the Russians are still hoping to capture the city of Bakhmut in time for 9 May [when Russia celebrates Victory Day, a holiday commemorating the 1945 victory over Nazism – ed.]. "Our goal is to avert this," he stressed.

During his visit to Bakhmut, Syrskyi presented the military personnel there with state and departmental awards, and presented gifts to around 170 eastern front soldiers who had heroically performed in combat.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:14
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 610 invaders and destroy 14 artillery systems in one day
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
All News
Advertisement: