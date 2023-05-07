All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 7 May 2023, 20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he expects May and June to be fruitful in weapons supplies and talks with Ukraine’s partners. He has also said that Ukraine’s partners will announce new measures to help Ukraine very soon.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This week, which has been very fruitful for Ukraine, is coming to an end. These days we are preparing for new actions in May and June. We have to do our best to make sure this time is fruitful both in terms of the supplies of weapons for our soldiers, but also in terms of decisions Ukraine is implicated in, and in terms of negotiations with our partners.

We have prepared a legislative initiative that will be important for people in our society. We are continuing to work on sanctions against the aggressor. We are expecting to hold international meetings on various levels in Kyiv. We are talking to our partners about the weapons that can help us do more to restore peace.

This week many of our partners have done a lot to help Ukraine and its people: from the US, to New Zealand, from the Netherlands to Belgium and Croatia; and Northern European countries: Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Iceland. I am grateful for every decision in Ukraine’s favour that our partners have taken."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the Ukrainian government is also working on new measures to help Ukraine with other partners.

"We are expecting [these measures to be announced] very soon – it is just what we need to maintain our frontline strength, to protect our skies, to bring terrorists to justice, and to restore peace in all of Ukrainian land as quickly as possible. I will outline all decisions that can be publicly discussed," he said.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:14
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 610 invaders and destroy 14 artillery systems in one day
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
All News
Advertisement: