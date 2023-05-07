All Sections
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 7 May 2023, 20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he expects May and June to be fruitful in weapons supplies and talks with Ukraine’s partners. He has also said that Ukraine’s partners will announce new measures to help Ukraine very soon.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This week, which has been very fruitful for Ukraine, is coming to an end. These days we are preparing for new actions in May and June. We have to do our best to make sure this time is fruitful both in terms of the supplies of weapons for our soldiers, but also in terms of decisions Ukraine is implicated in, and in terms of negotiations with our partners.

We have prepared a legislative initiative that will be important for people in our society. We are continuing to work on sanctions against the aggressor. We are expecting to hold international meetings on various levels in Kyiv. We are talking to our partners about the weapons that can help us do more to restore peace.

This week many of our partners have done a lot to help Ukraine and its people: from the US, to New Zealand, from the Netherlands to Belgium and Croatia; and Northern European countries: Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Iceland. I am grateful for every decision in Ukraine’s favour that our partners have taken."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the Ukrainian government is also working on new measures to help Ukraine with other partners.

"We are expecting [these measures to be announced] very soon – it is just what we need to maintain our frontline strength, to protect our skies, to bring terrorists to justice, and to restore peace in all of Ukrainian land as quickly as possible. I will outline all decisions that can be publicly discussed," he said.

