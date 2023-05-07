Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded

Russian propagandist Zakhar Prilepin stated that he was driving in his car when the explosion occurred to his right, under the other front wheel.

Source: Prilepin in the first post on his Telegram channel since the explosion

Quote: "Sasha [Shubin, who died in the explosion – ed.] was sitting on the right in the passenger seat. I was driving the car. The explosion occurred under his wheel.

I passed out for three minutes, regained consciousness and crawled to the broken windshield. Villagers who ran up helped me get out. My legs are broken (one fracture is open), and then some."

Details: He also stated that he dropped his daughter off five minutes before the explosion.

According to Prilepin, Shubin, nicknamed Zloy ["Evil", "Mean" or "Angry" – ed.], who died in the explosion, has worked as his "guardian angel" for eight years and saved his life several times.

Background:

On 7 May, an Audi car driven by Zakhar Prilepin, a Ukrainophobic writer and member of the political party A Just Russia – For Truth who allegedly participated in Russia's war against Ukraine, exploded in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region. At that time, the media reported that Prilepin was seriously injured, and the driver died. Partisan movement Atesh claimed responsibility for the attempt on Prilepin’s life.

As Prilepin's press service reported, as a result of the explosion, his associate, an employee of the Oplot battalion of the Russian Guard, Aleksandr "Zloy" Shubin, was killed.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia announced the arrest of a man who may have been involved in blowing up Prilepin's car. Subsequently, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported that Oleksandr Permiakov, a native of Ukraine, detained on suspicion of attempting to assassinate Prilepin, admitted his guilt.

Prilepin underwent surgery on Nizhny Novgorod and was put into an induced coma.

